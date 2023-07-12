Mark Zuckerberg's training session photo goes viral as cage fight buzz continues

The Instagram photo shows Zuckerberg alongside Israel Adesanya, a two-time UFC Middleweight champion, and Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been spotted showcasing his physical prowess during intense training sessions of late. And Rumours of a cage fight between Zuckerberg and SpaceX founder Elon Musk have captured the imagination of the public, with a new, viral photograph adding to the buzz.

The Instagram photo posted by Israel Adesanya, a two-time UFC Middleweight champion, shows Zuckerberg alongside Adesanya and Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski. The picture was taken during a training session at a gym located in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, US, as per the geotag on the post.

The photo comes with a caption that read, "No Fugazi with Mark. This is Serious Business".

In response to the post, Zuckerberg expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the opportunity to train alongside the UFC champions. "It's an honour to train with you guys!" he wrote.

Zuckerberg has been undergoing jiu-jitsu training and has also won medals in competitions. In an Instagram post on May 7, he shared several pictures from a jiu-jitsu competition. “Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team,” the caption read.

The buzz over the cage fight began after Musk tweeted that he would be "up for" such a match if the Meta CEO would agree to the challenge. In response, Zuckerberg seemingly agreed to the clash by asking Musk to send the location for the fight.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Elon Musk was spotted training with the former UFC legend George St-Pierre.

St-Pierre, in a tweet sent out on July 3, wrote, "I am a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honour to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg."

To this, Musk replied, “Ok, let’s do it.”

Russian-American researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman also shared an image of the training session with Musk and St Pierre. Sharing an image, he said, “Had a great training session with Elon Musk, Georges St-Pierre, and John Danaher last night. Everything about this was epic!”

To this, Musk said, “Really fun! The obvious conclusion is that I need a lot more training.”

When and where the fight will happen — if it does — has not been shared with the public.

Recently, Musk's Twitter has threatened to sue Meta's new Threads app, the potential competitor of the microblogging site. A letter has been sent to Zuckerberg in this connect, and it accuses Meta of stealing trade secrets by employing former Twitter employees, according to media reports.

