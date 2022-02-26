LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Fighting under way near three Ukrainian cities

By Team KT Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 9:06 AM Last updated: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 10:03 AM

Russian forces on Thursday fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. Explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Gunfire rattled near the capital’s main airport. The action prompted suspension of flights and roiled global markets. Oil, gold and silver prices have surged.

Follow the latest updates here:

10.01am: Fighting under way near three Ukrainian cities

Fighting was under way on Saturday near the southern Ukrainian cities of Mariupol, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odessa, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s office said.

“Heavy fighting is taking place near Mariupol,” Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser, told a briefing. “But there is no chance that Mariupol will surrender or be captured.”

9.40am: Ukraine reports fresh air, cruise missile strikes

Ukraine’s military command said areas near the cities of Sumy, Poltava and Mariupol were hit by air strikes on Friday, with Russian Kalibr cruise missiles launched at the country from the Black Sea.

9.36am: Facebook bans Russia state media from monetising

Facebook on Friday restricted Russian state media’s ability to earn money on the social media platform as Moscow’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine reached the streets of Kyiv.

“We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world,” Nathaniel Gleicher, the social media giant’s security policy head, said on Twitter.

9.32am: Gunfire heard in central Kyiv

Gunfire was heard close to the government quarters in the centre of Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Saturday morning, a witness told Reuters.

Ukraine earlier reported an attack on a military base close to the city centre, which it said had been repelled.

9.21am: 'The enemy wants to destroy us'

"Shots and explosions are ringing out in some neighbourhoods. Saboteurs have already entered Kyiv. The enemy wants to put the capital on its knees and destroy us.”

9.05am: Street fighting begins in Kyiv

Kyiv officials are warning residents that street fighting is underway against Russian forces, and they are urging people to seek shelter.

The warning issued Saturday advised residents to remain in shelters, to avoid going near windows or on balconies, and to take precautions against being hit by debris or bullets.

8.20am: 'I need ammunition, not a ride'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was asked to evacuate Kyiv at the behest of the US government but turned down the offer.

Zelensky said in response: “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation, who described Zelenskyy as upbeat.

7.25am: Ukraine says two commercial ships hit by Russian missiles

Ukraine said Russian warships shelled a Moldovan-flagged chemical tanker and a Panamanian-flagged cargo ship due to load grain near Odessa port in the Black Sea on Friday, one day after Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A total of three non-military vessels have now been hit since the start of the invasion. On Thursday, the Turkish-owned Yasa Jupiter cargo ship was struck off Odessa.

Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said that the Moldovan-flagged vessel, the Millennial Spirit, was carrying 600 tonnes of diesel at the time of the attack from a Russian military ship.

7.08am: Japan considering imposing sanctions against Belarus

Japan is considering imposing economic sanctions on Belarus, in line with the United States, for its support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, two government officials with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear which individuals or entities would be targeted by such sanctions. The officials told Reuters Tokyo will coordinate with other members of the Group of Seven industrial powers.

6.18am: US to impose sanctions on Putin and Lavrov

The United States said Friday it would impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, following similar announcements by Britain and the European Union in the wake of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that a travel ban would be part of the sanctions.

