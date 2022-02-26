Zelensky declines US offer to evacuate Kyiv: 'I need ammunition, not a ride'

Ticket fares reached 90,000 Indian rupees by the time the 20-year-old was able to board a plane
World15 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was asked to evacuate Kyiv at the behest of the US government but turned down the offer.
Zelensky said in response: “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation, who described Zelenskyy as upbeat.
Invading Russian forces closed in on Ukraine’s capital on Saturday, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.
ALSO READ:
Ticket fares reached 90,000 Indian rupees by the time the 20-year-old was able to board a plane
World15 hours ago
Morocco, Nigeria and Egypt are among the top 10 countries with foreign students in the country
World16 hours ago
Embassy in Ternopil, “fully functional” says foreign office, advising students to reach the city for further help
World17 hours ago
The quake came just minutes after a less violent tremor
World17 hours ago
Pedestrians ran for safety as small arms fire and explosions erupted in the Obolonsky district in the city’s north
World18 hours ago
A group of students pursuing their medical studies in Ukraine has been moved to an underground shelter as a safety measure.
World18 hours ago
“We exposed his attempts to engineer ‘false flag’, fake attacks to justify his invasion,” MI6 head says
World19 hours ago
Zelensky said he understood troops were coming for him but vowed to stay in the capital
World21 hours ago