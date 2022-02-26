UAE

Zelensky declines US offer to evacuate Kyiv: 'I need ammunition, not a ride'

Invading Russian forces closed in on Ukraine’s capital on Saturday

AFP
AFP

By AP

Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 8:20 AM

Last updated: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 8:23 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was asked to evacuate Kyiv at the behest of the US government but turned down the offer.

Zelensky said in response: “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation, who described Zelenskyy as upbeat.

Invading Russian forces closed in on Ukraine’s capital on Saturday, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.

