Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK forces arrive to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank

Moscow may respond to Western sanctions by opting out of the last nuclear arms deal with the US
World4 hours ago
United Kingdom’s sea, land and air forces have arrived to reinforce NATO in the East in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“HMS Trent is in the eastern Mediterranean, conducting NATO exercises with Merlin Helicopters and RAF P8 Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft. They will be shortly joined by HMS Diamond, a Type 45 destroyer, which set sail from Portsmouth yesterday,” the UK Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Saturday.
According to the statement, Challenger 2 tanks and armoured vehicles of the Royal Welsh battlegroup have arrived in Estonia from Germany, with further equipment and around 1,000 troops arriving over the coming days.
“This will lead to a doubling of the UK presence in Estonia, where the UK leads a NATO battlegroup as part of the Alliance’s enhanced Forward Presence,” read the statement.
“RAF Typhoon fighter jets have already completed their first air policing missions across the region, with an additional four aircraft based at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. Typhoons flying from bases in Cyprus and the UK are now patrolling NATO airspace over Romania and Poland alongside NATO allies with Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft in support,” the statement added.
“Our armed forces are once again being called upon in the service of our Nation and I salute the bravery and sense of duty shared by all our personnel who have been deployed to support NATO,” said Defence Secretary Ben Wallace MP.
“Alongside our NATO Allies, these deployments constitute a credible deterrent to stop Russian aggression threatening the territorial sovereignty of member states,” Wallace added.
