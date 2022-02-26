Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian embassy advises citizens to avoid unnecessary movement

The embassy advised Indians to stay in the western cities of Ukraine

ANI

By ANI Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 1:21 PM

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy Kiev advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

In an advisory to Indian nationals, the embassy stressed that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and it is working continuously with embassies in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of Indian citizens.

“All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts (helpline numbers established) and the Emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kiev,” the advisory said.

“Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior Intimation,” it added.

The embassy further advised Indians to stay in western cities of Ukraine where access to water, food, accommodation and basic amenities is relatively safer.

“All those currently in the Eastern sector are requested to continue to remain in their current places of residence until further instructions, maintain calm, and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible, with whatever food, water and amenities available and remain patient. Avoid unnecessary movement,” the advisory added.

This comes as the Russian military continues to advance on the capital city of Ukraine, according to media reports. Explosions in parts of Kiev were heard on Friday as Russian forces approached the city, CNN reported on Saturday.

Videos from eyewitnesses show explosions taking place in the Ukrainian capital city as some media reports said Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised to defend his country while standing on the street of the national capital. Meanwhile, Kremlin said that the Russian President is ready to send a delegation of high-ranking officials to Minsk to hold talks with Kiev.