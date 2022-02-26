Russia-Ukraine crisis: Pakistani students being evacuated to Poland, says embassy

Arrangements are in place to accommodate the evacuees once they reach Poland

By Sa'adia Reza Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 4:12 PM

Evacuation process for Pakistani nationals stranded in Ukraine is well underway with a gradual stream trickling out of the country, government sources have said.

The Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine said on Twitter that approximately 70 Pakistanis have been evacuated from Kharkhiv city with more to follow. The embassy said it has received more than 20 students at Lviv Facilitation Desk from different cities across Ukraine. Arrangements are being made to send the students to Poland via transportation arranged by the Embassy.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Poland Malik Muhammad Farooq told Khaleej Times, “I’m already in touch with over 200 students in Ukraine. As you know, the Polish government has announced that evacuees entering from Ukraine are allowed to stay in Poland for up to 15 days, after which they can either return to Ukraine, or travel to their home countries. The feedback I got from most Pakistanis was that they wish to go back to their country.”

The Ambassador has assured arrangements are in place to accommodate Pakistani evacuees once they reach Poland, where they will be taken care of until their return.

The Government of Pakistani had also tweeted contact details of persons in Poland for border crossing facilitation. In a voice note shared on an official Twitter account, Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israr Khokhar assured that all Pakistani nationals are safe, and the Embassy was “trying to guide them all through this difficult situation”.

“There were about 3,000 Pakistani students in Ukraine, and a bulk of them have been evacuated,” he said in the voice note.