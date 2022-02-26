Russia-Ukraine crisis: Two Danish journalists suffer gunshot wounds

Those who dont comply with the rule may face being blocked and fined
World4 hours ago
Two Danish journalists sustained gunshot wounds after unknown gunmen targeted their car in Ukraine Saturday, their employer said, on the third day of a Russian assault on the country.
Reporter Stefan Weichert and photographer Emil Filtenborg Mikkelsen “were rapidly taken to hospital and are out of danger”, the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet said.
The two had been reporting near the northeastern city of Okhtyrka, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Russian border, it said.
ALSO READ:
They were wounded despite wearing bullet-proof vests.
The newspaper, which was employing them both as stringers, said it was in touch with Denmark’s foreign ministry and a private company to evacuate them.
Those who dont comply with the rule may face being blocked and fined
World4 hours ago
It also sought for immediate cessation of 'violence and hostilities'
World4 hours ago
'More than 100,000 invaders are on our land', he says
World4 hours ago
'The real fighting for Kyiv is ongoing,' President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message
World4 hours ago
The Prime Minister addressed the people of the two countries directly in a two-minute video
World5 hours ago
Any UK-based assets of the leaders will be frozen immediately
World8 hours ago
“We have withstood and are successfully repelling enemy attacks. The fighting goes on,” Ukrainian president Zelensky said in a video message
World13 hours ago
Invading Russian forces closed in on Ukraine’s capital on Saturday
World14 hours ago