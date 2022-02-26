Putin paused military operation but resumed after Ukraine refused to negotiate, says Kremlin

Any UK-based assets of the leaders will be frozen immediately
World6 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the suspension of advancement of its military forces in Ukraine on Friday (local time) but the operation was resumed Saturday afternoon after the Ukrainian leadership refused to talk, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
“Yesterday afternoon, in connection with the expected negotiations with the Ukrainian leadership, the Russian president and supreme commander ordered the suspension of the advance of the main forces,” Peskov said, speaking to reporters on Saturday.
“Since the Ukrainian side essentially refused to negotiate, the advance of the main Russian forces resumed this afternoon in accordance with the operational plan,” he added, reported Sputnik.
ALSO READ:
Earlier, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested to Putin that they sit down at the negotiation table amid escalating tensions over Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.
“I would like to address the president of Russia once again ... let us sit down at the negotiation table to stop people dying,” Zelensky said in a video address, Sputnik News Agency reported.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had also said that Moscow is ready for negotiations on Kyiv at any moment. “We are ready for negotiations. At any moment, as soon as the armed forces of Ukraine respond to the call of our president (Vladimir Putin), stop resisting and lay down their arms. No one is going to attack them, no one is going to oppress them, let them return to their families,” Lavrov said.
Zelensky on Friday discussed the sanctions, defence assistance and an anti-war coalition with US President Joe Biden.
The conversation comes after Zelensky, who is still in Kyiv, delivered a speech saying Ukraine was “alone in defending our country”.
Any UK-based assets of the leaders will be frozen immediately
World6 hours ago
“We have withstood and are successfully repelling enemy attacks. The fighting goes on,” Ukrainian president Zelensky said in a video message
World11 hours ago
Invading Russian forces closed in on Ukraine’s capital on Saturday
World12 hours ago
Emergency services responded to more than 1,800 calls for help in 24 hours in southeast Queensland
World13 hours ago
A total of three non-military vessels have now been hit since the start of the invasion
World13 hours ago
It was not immediately clear which individuals or entities would be targeted by such sanctions
World13 hours ago
Ukraine's army didn't specify exactly where the incident took place
World14 hours ago
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that a travel ban would be part of the sanctions
World14 hours ago