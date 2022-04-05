LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: President Zelensky to address UN Security Council

Published: Tue 5 Apr 2022, 6:56 AM Last updated: Tue 5 Apr 2022, 7:46 AM

The United States and Europe were planning new sanctions on Tuesday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelensky warned more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russians.

Russian forces withdrew from towns north of the capital Kyiv last week as it turns its assault to Ukraine’s south and east. Ukrainian troops recaptured towns devastated by nearly six weeks of war, including Bucha, where bodies of dead civilians lined the streets.

Searing images of a mass grave in Bucha and the bound bodies of people shot at close range drew an international outcry on Monday.

US President Joe Biden called for a war crimes trial against President Vladimir Putin and it will ask the UN General Assembly to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.

Russia denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians and said it would present “empirical evidence” to a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday proving its forces were not involved.

Russia launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, aiming to demilitarise Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say the attack was illegal and unjustified.

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said new US sanctions against Moscow would be announced this week.

France and Germany said they would expel Russian diplomats.

Russia would respond in kind and “slam shut the door on Western embassies”, Russian ex-president and deputy head of security council Dmitry Medvedev said.

Ukraine says it has evacuated thousands of civilians in the past few days from Mariupol, which is surrounded by areas held by Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donbas region.

Here are the latest developments on April 5:

6.30am: Ukraine’s president to address UN Security Council

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the UN Security Council for the first time Tuesday at a meeting that is certain to focus on what appear to be widespread deliberate killings of civilians by Russian troops.

The dead were discovered after the withdrawal of Russian forces from a town on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, and have sparked global outrage and vehement denials from the Russian government that it was responsible.

The United Kingdom, which holds the council presidency this month, announced late Monday that Zelensky would speak at the open meeting called for Tuesday to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Zelensky is to address the UN’s most powerful body virtually after it receives briefings from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, his political chief Rosemary DiCarlo, and UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, who is trying to arrange an immediate humanitarian cease-fire and met with senior Russian officials in Moscow on Monday and will shortly be heading to Ukraine.

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, accused Ukraine and the West on Monday of “a false flag attempt” to blame Russian troops for atrocities in Bucha that he charged were committed by Ukrainian nationalists.