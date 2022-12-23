Israeli fighter jets dispatched to help flight from Dubai in distress

Release comes on day women were banned from universities in Afghanistan
Two Israel fighter jets were dispatched on Friday afternoon to assist a light civilian transport aircraft that was en route from Dubai and had run into some difficulties.
According to a tweet shared by Israeli Air Force, the plane had departed from Dubai and was planning to perform an emergency landing at Ben Gurion Airport due to a suspected missing wheel.
The jets did an on-air inspection and found that all the wheels were normal.
The aircraft then made a safe landing.
Release comes on day women were banned from universities in Afghanistan
Gloom of last lunar mission is offset by the optimism that is raised by Artemis I
Revolutionised medicine may be at hand, but barriers remain
The online facility was suspended for several countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic
For many low-income and minority Americans, automobiles have been turbo-boosted engines of inequality, immobilising their owners with debt, increasing their exposure to hostile law enforcement, and in general accelerating the forces that drive apart haves and have-nots
Images generated with Lensa AI are all over social media, but at what cost?
This comes after a Virginia jury ordered Heard to pay $10 million to her former husband
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants, who overpowered their jailers and snatched weapons are demanding safe passage to Afghanistan