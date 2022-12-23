Israeli fighter jets dispatched to help flight from Dubai in distress

The plane was suspected to have a missing wheel upon departure

Reuters file photo used for illustrative purpose

By Web Desk Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 4:46 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 5:06 PM

Two Israel fighter jets were dispatched on Friday afternoon to assist a light civilian transport aircraft that was en route from Dubai and had run into some difficulties.

According to a tweet shared by Israeli Air Force, the plane had departed from Dubai and was planning to perform an emergency landing at Ben Gurion Airport due to a suspected missing wheel.

The jets did an on-air inspection and found that all the wheels were normal.

The aircraft then made a safe landing.