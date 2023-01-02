Iran issues warning on mandatory headscarf in cars: Media

Social media post shows one of them hanging from a tree
Iranian police have resumed warnings that women must wear mandatory headscarves even in cars, media reported Monday, as unrest continues following the death of Mahsa Amini.
Protests have gripped Iran since the September 16 death of Iranian-Kurdish Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress code for women.
Fars news agency quoted a senior police officer who said the "new stage" of the Nazer-1 programme – "surveillance" in Persian – was being rolled out "across the country by the police."
The Nazer programme, launched in 2020, concerns the "removal of hijab in cars", Fars added.
When it was launched in 2020, car owners would be sent an SMS text message alerting them of a dress code violation in their vehicle and warning of "legal" action if repeated.
But police have seemingly dropped the threat of legal action, according to messages posted on social media platforms.
"The removal of hijab has been observed in your vehicle: It is necessary to respect the norms of the society and make sure this action is not repeated," read a message reportedly sent by police and posted on social media.
Iran's morality police -- known as Gasht-e Ershad, or "Guidance Patrol" -- have a mandate to enter public areas to check on the implementation of the strict dress code.
Following the protests, numerous women in upmarket districts of the capital Tehran, as well as in more modest and traditional southern suburbs, were observed without a headscarf and without being stopped.
Since September, the morality police's white and green vans became a much less common sight on the streets of Tehran.
In early December, Iran's Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted as saying that the morality police had been closed down.
But campaigners were sceptical about his comments, which appeared to be an impromptu response to a question at a conference, rather than a clearly signposted announcement by the interior ministry which oversees the police.
ALSO READ:
Social media post shows one of them hanging from a tree
The attack began with explosive devices that went off as the buses drove by, and then the group's militants shot at them, says director of human rights group
The Bollywood star was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set
Television images showed the charred remains of the two-floor eatery
Russian President gifted 8 golden rings to Moscow-allied leaders of post-Soviet countries during a summit that took place in Saint Petersburg this week
Parliament voted to approve his government and elected former minister Amir Ohana as the Knesset's speaker
Ukraine's military administration added that missile fragments had damaged three private houses and a car
Luddite Club is a high school group that promotes a lifestyle of self-liberation from social media and technology. The club, founded last year by a student, is named after Ned Ludd, the folkloric 18th-century English textile worker who supposedly smashed up a mechanised loom, inspiring others to take up his name and riot against industrialisation