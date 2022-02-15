Indian leader Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in fodder scam case

'G7 Finance Ministers underline our readiness to act swiftly and decisively to support the Ukrainian economy'
Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted of fraudulent withdrawal from Doranda treasury by a CBI Special Court in Ranchi on Tuesday.
The CBI court, while pronouncing its verdict in the fodder scam case, found the RJD leader guilty.
Earlier in April last year, the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to the RJD Supremo in the case of fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka Treasury, one of the cases related to the fodder scam for which he was convicted.
He had already been granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury Scam case in October 2020, and in the Deoghar Treasury Scam case in February 2020.
The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu Prasad Yadav served as the State’s Chief Minister. (ANI)
