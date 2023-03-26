Indian journalist attacked in US amid protests, asks Secret Service for help

The Washington DC-based reporter was attacked while covering a protest by separatists

Photo for illustrative purposes only

By ANI Published: Sun 26 Mar 2023, 7:46 AM Last updated: Sun 26 Mar 2023, 7:47 AM

After a Washington DC-based Indian journalist was attacked by protestors, the Indian embassy in the United States has condemned the incident in a statement released on Saturday.

"We condemn such a grave and unwarranted attack on a senior journalist. Such activities only underscore the violent and anti-social tendencies of the (separatists), who routinely engage in wanton violence and vandalism," the statement said.

Washington DC-based Indian journalist Lalit Jha was physically attacked and verbally abused by separatists while he was covering the protest outside the Indian Embassy on Saturday afternoon.

"We have seen disturbing visuals of a senior Indian journalist from the Press Trust of India being abused, threatened & assaulted physically... in Washington DC earlier today," the Indian embassy in US said in a press release by Saturday.

"We understand that the journalist was first verbally intimidated, then physically assaulted, and fearing for his personal safety and well-being, had to call in law enforcement agencies, who responded promptly."

The Indian embassy in their statement also thanked the law enforcement agencies for their prompt response in the matter.

"At one point I felt so threatened that I called 911. I then spotted Secret Service officers and narrated the incident to them," Jha told ANI.

Jha on Sunday thanked US Secret Service for protecting him and helping him do his job. He said he was hit on his left ear with two sticks by protestors.

"Thank you @SecretService 4 my protection 2day 4 helping do my job, otherwise I would have been writing this from the hospital. The gentleman below hit my left ear with these 2 sticks & earlier I had to call 9/11 & rushed 2 police van 4 safety fearing physical assault," Jha tweeted on Sunday.

However, the journalist decided to take no action against those who heckled him.

ALSO READ: