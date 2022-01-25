India honours Microsoft Chairman, Alphabet CEO

The world's biggest and most powerful space telescope is on a high-stakes quest to scour the universe for hints of life
Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation Satya Nadella and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai will be conferred with Padma Bhushan, India’s third highest civilian honour.
India’s Ministry of Home Affairs announced the Padma Awards 2022 on the eve of 73rd Republic Day on Tuesday. The ministry stated that Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai will be conferred with Padma Bhushan.
Satya Nadella was named CEO of Microsoft in February 2014. Earlier, he had held leadership roles in both enterprise and consumer businesses across the company.
Nadella hails from Hyderabad, India, and currently lives in Bellevue, Washington. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Mangalore University, a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin — Milwaukee and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago.
Padma Awards — one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
The ministry also announced that India’s former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in December last year, will be posthumously conferred Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian award.
General Rawat was headed to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu.
