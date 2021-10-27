Gunmen kill 4 Pakistani police near border with Afghanistan

The couple broke with tradition by foregoing the rituals and ceremonies usual to royal weddings
World1 day ago
Unidentified gunmen attacked a police patrol overnight in northwest Pakistan, killing four before fleeing the scene, a police official said Wednesday.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack in Lakki Marwat, a town in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Police official Umar Khan said a search operation for the culprits was still underway.
Khan provided no further details and only said the funeral of slain officers was held Wednesday morning.
Pakistan has witnessed scores of such terrorist attacks in recent years, most of have been claimed by the Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group. Both organizations have been emboldened by Taliban resurgence in neighboring Afghanistan, where Pakistani militants are still believed to be hiding.
Before the the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Afghanistan often accused each other of turning a blind eye to militants operating along their porous border.
World1 day ago
Media reported that she made her way to Iraq through Turkey and Syria in 2014 to join the group
World2 days ago
Authorities say driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event
World3 days ago
Country to allow quarantine-free travel, will welcome tourists in 2022
World5 days ago
The enormous skeleton is estimated to be over 66 million years old.
World6 days ago
The kidney was attached to blood vessels in a woman's upper leg, outside her abdomen
World6 days ago
Qureshi is the third foreign minister to visit Afghanistan since the Taliban took power
World6 days ago
Cleo Smith disappeared from her family’s tent in Western Australia
World6 days ago