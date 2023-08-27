Watch: Sandstorm engulfs Jeddah during unstable weather conditions in Saudi

The government will also increase the amount of savings international students will need in order to get a student visa
As videos went viral of pilgrims searching for shelter among Makkah's rainstorms earlier this week on Tuesday, other parts of the country witnessed the rocky weather as well.
A red alert was issued in the province and some parts of the Kingdom, according to an advisory released by the country's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Wednesday morning.
A video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows how the city of Jeddah was no stranger to the extreme weather, as clouds of dust are seen rising before the camera, a scene straight out of an apocalyptic film.
Other videos shared on the platform showed how rains and strong winds battered Saudi's holy site.
Those on the streets were seen running for cover, while staffers at the Grand Mosque were almost swept off their feet as they tried holding on to large garbage cans being blown away.
In a daunting display of visuals, a lightening strike was caught on camera hitting the Grand Mosque.
