Watch: Pilgrims battle extreme weather, nearly blown away in Makkah as rainstorm whips Saudi

Pilgrims and residents in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Makkah scrambled for shelter as violent weather whipped the region — with strong winds nearly blowing them away — on Tuesday evening.
Red alert was issued in the province and some parts of the Kingdom as the unstable weather conditions were expected to continue today, according to an advisory released by the country's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Wednesday morning.
Videos shared on Instagram show how pilgrims battled the strong winds that battered the holy city. Those on the streets were seen running for cover, while staffers at the Grand Mosque were almost swept off their feet as they tried holding on to large garbage cans being blown away.
Here are two viral videos posted by weather monitoring account Storm Centre:
An incredible lightning strike, which appeared purple in colour, was also caught on camera right at the moment it hit the Grand Mosque:
This was the situation at the holy site on Tuesday evening amidst heavy rain and strong winds:
Billboards were toppled and flash floods swept the streets, as seen in Storm Centre videos:
Rain and thunder would continue to hit the Makkah region until Thursday, according to the Kingdom's NCM. Residents are urged to take extra precaution.
