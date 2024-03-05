UAE President condoles Saudi King on death of Prince Turki bin Abdullah

Navalny's death certificate, according to supporters, said he died of natural causes
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Prince Turki bin Abdullah bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.
Navalny's death certificate, according to supporters, said he died of natural causes
Annual financial reviews are not a choice but a necessity for expatriates navigating today’s dynamic world
The membership was supported by 188 lawmakers in Hungarian parliament, with 6 against and no abstentions
The former US president asks an appellate court to overturn Justice Arthur Engoron's February-16 ruling in a civil fraud lawsuit
They demand action on cheap supermarket prices and unfair competition from abroad, including Ukraine
Danish police said they had been cooperating with relevant foreign partners and that the investigation had been 'both complex and comprehensive'
The Ukrainian president says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the war with Russia
Herbert Fritz, a veteran far-right extremist and co-founder of a minor far-right party, was arrested last year accused of spying