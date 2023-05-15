Syria attends first Arab League meeting in 11 years

On Facebook live, he confesses to killing the 20-year-old woman after she stopped talking to him
Syria ended over a decade of exile from the Arab League on Monday as officials participated in a preparatory session ahead of Friday's summit in Saudi Arabia.
"I... take this opportunity to welcome the Syrian Arab Republic to the League of Arab States," Saudi finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told the meeting, which was broadcast live by state TV channel Al Ekhbariya.
Jadaan added that he was "looking forward to working with everyone to achieve what we aspire to", as the camera panned to the Syrian delegation.
It is the first time Syrian officials have participated in an Arab League meeting since the body suspended Damascus in November 2011 over its violent crackdown on protests which spiralled into a conflict that has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.
Earlier this month, the pan-Arab body officially welcomed back Syria's government, securing President Bashar Al Assad's return to the Arab fold.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia; has invited Assad to attend Friday's summit in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, which would be his first since the 2010 meeting in Libya.
Regional capitals have gradually been warming to Assad as he has held onto power and clawed back lost territory with crucial support from Iran and Russia.
Diplomatic activity picked up after a deadly earthquake struck Syria and Turkey on February 6.
A decision in March by Saudi Arabia and Iran, a close ally of Damascus, to resume ties has also shifted the regional political landscape.
Top diplomats from nine Arab countries discussed the Syria crisis in Saudi Arabia last month, and five regional foreign ministers including Syria's met in Jordan on May 1.
On Facebook live, he confesses to killing the 20-year-old woman after she stopped talking to him
Their stories are filled with an unmistakable sense of loss and deep sadness due to the ethnic clashes, the loss of their homes and the difficult time they spent in the relief camps
The Vatican says they spoke about Ukraine’s humanitarian and political situation
Repatriation will begin with small museums and private collectors, and then efforts will turn to larger institutions and Royal collections
According to residents, RSF fighters continue to occupy properties while the army carries out air strikes that say hit civilian targets
Education authorities have started providing post-result counselling services to students and parents
BJP could not make the mark in spite of a lot of effort put in by everyone, including the prime minister and workers of the party, says Chief Minister Bommai
The leaders had cancelled a planned meeting on Friday to let staff continue to discuss