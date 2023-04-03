Sisi visits Saudi Arabia amid financial pressure, regional realignment

Egyptian president and Saudi crown prince discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday. -- Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 10:23 AM Last updated: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 11:05 AM

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Saudi state news agency SPA said, as Cairo seeks financial inflows to ease pressure on its currency and bolster a faltering economy.

The trip also comes amid a major diplomatic realignment in the region, with moves by Saudi Arabia and Egypt to ease tensions with Syria, Iran and Turkey.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Sisi at the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah, where they discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, SPA said.

Other Saudi and Egyptian officials, including Saudi national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban and Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, attended the meeting, it added.

Egypt signed a $3 billion rescue plan with the International Monetary Fund in December that targeted $9.7 billion in foreign direct investment in the financial year ending in June 2023.