Sisi visits Saudi Arabia amid financial pressure, regional realignment

Donald Trump indicted over hush money to porn star, first US ex-president to be criminally charged
The former leader calls it political persecution and election interference, adding that he was "completely innocent"
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Saudi state news agency SPA said, as Cairo seeks financial inflows to ease pressure on its currency and bolster a faltering economy.
The trip also comes amid a major diplomatic realignment in the region, with moves by Saudi Arabia and Egypt to ease tensions with Syria, Iran and Turkey.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Sisi at the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah, where they discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, SPA said.
Other Saudi and Egyptian officials, including Saudi national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban and Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, attended the meeting, it added.
Egypt signed a $3 billion rescue plan with the International Monetary Fund in December that targeted $9.7 billion in foreign direct investment in the financial year ending in June 2023.
The former leader calls it political persecution and election interference, adding that he was "completely innocent"
Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemns arrest of American journalist, issues advisory
The quake was at a depth of 15 kilometres
The victim survived for around 10 hours inside the mausoleum
The army choppers were trying to land in an open field across a residential area when the accident occurred
Tesla founder has 133,084,560 followers, a nose ahead of Obama, who has 133,041,813
Professional impersonators of Britain’s new monarch gain popularity after years of struggling
The government's move comes amid reports that several Indian families have had to raise money through online fundraising campaigns