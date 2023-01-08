Saudi to witness rains until Tuesday, schools shift to remote learning

He previously possessed more than 50 per cent of voting rights at Ant but the changes will mean that his share falls to 6.2 per cent
Following a rain alert issued by the country’s weather body, educational institutions in several regions of Saudi Arabia announced remote classes on Monday, local media reported on Sunday.
According to a Saudi Gazette report, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced on Sunday that most regions in the country will witness rains and thunderstorms until Tuesday.
Rain will be moderate to heavy in Makkah, Madinah, Northern border, Al Jouf, Tabuk, Hail, Al Qassim, Al Sharqiya, Riyadh and Al Baha, the report said.
The rains will be accompanied with hail, active dust, lack of horizontal visibility, and torrential rain.
Another report quoted Jeddah authorities warning residents to adhere to the instructions by officials regarding safety precautions.
Online classes will be conducted through the “Madrasati platform” for all students.
Snow is also expected to fall in the highlands of Tabuk region, including the mountains of Al Lawz (Jabal Al Lawz), Alqan and Al Dahar.
