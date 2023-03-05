Saudi King issues royal orders appointing new ministers and officials

Ibrahim Mohammed Al Sultan has been appointed as Minister of State and Member of the Saudi Cabinet

By WAM Published: Sun 5 Mar 2023, 8:27 PM

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has issued several royal orders appointing Ibrahim Mohammed Al Sultan as Minister of State and Member of the Saudi Cabinet and Salman bin Yousef bin Ali Al Dosari as Saudi Arabia's Minister of Media.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the royal orders also include appointing Hammoud bin Badah Al Muraikhi as an Advisor at the Saudi Royal Court, with the rank of Minister, and Lieutenant-General Mohammad bin Amer bin Mohammad Al Harbi as the Deputy Chief of General Intelligence.

