Saudi non-oil business activity soars to highest in eight years

Discussion with both Boeing and Airbus potentially smashing Air India record
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil business sector activity soared to its highest level in eight years in February, a survey showed on Sunday, based on a strong increase in demand and an optimistic economic outlook.
The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index jumped to 59.8 in February, from 58.2 the previous month, the fastest rate of increase since March 2015.
A substantial rise in new orders indicated improved economic conditions for businesses. The New Orders sub-index rose to 68.7 last month — the highest reading in more than eight years — from 65.3 in January, continuing a recent trend upwards on strong demand momentum.
As a result the Output sub-index also recorded a strong increase, at 65.6 in February from 63.6 in the previous month, leading to further expansion in employment and purchasing.
“Despite tighter monetary conditions, demand and supply balance seemed robust and spurred by the ongoing projects around the Kingdom, causing sharper uplifts in output and new orders for firms, as well as rising demand for labour,” Riyad Bank’s Chief Economist Naif Al-Ghaith said.
However, inflationary pressures are pushing costs higher for firms. Saudi inflation rose to 3.4 per cent in January, slightly up from the previous month.
“Prices have responded to the surge in demand, with the increase in input costs evident especially in the services and construction sectors,” Al-Ghaith said, adding he expects cost pressures and the current elevated demand to continue in the medium term.
Improving economic conditions are driving confidence for future business activity over the next 12 months, the survey said.
Discussion with both Boeing and Airbus potentially smashing Air India record
South Asia nation's current inflation rate stands at 50.6%
Chief Apple supplier seeks to diversify from China
The current four Cepas to boost UAE GDP by 2.4% by 2031
The deal aims to achieve growth by eliminating or reducing customs duties on 82 per cent of goods and products
Focus on growth and strong momentum in investment activity drives record performance
PMI grows to eight-month high of 52 in February
Move intended to fulfil IMF bailout requirements