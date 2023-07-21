Saudi Arabia’s floating city Oxagon to welcome first IHG hotel

This city is set to be the world’s largest floating industrial complex which will have an integrated port and supply chain ecosystem

Photo courtesy: Neom website

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 7:27 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 7:28 PM

British hotel company IHG Hotels and Resorts has signed an agreement to build its first property in Oxagon, Saudi Arabia’s coastal industrial city which is part of the kingdom’s $500-billion futuristic Neom project. IHG is a well-known name behind iconic brands like Holiday Inn, Intercontinental, Indigo and Crowne Plaza.

Oxagon is being built as the world’s largest floating industrial complex which will have an integrated port and supply chain ecosystem. The city is expected to house 90,000 people by 2023 and will be powered by 100 per cent clean energy.

Hotel Indigo in Oxagon

The IHG Hotels and Resorts, which operates more than 35 hotels in Saudi Arabia, will build a Hotel Indigo property in Oxagon. The 250-room hotel, which is expected to open in 2026, will be located in the first residential community of the floating city.

The Indigo Hotel will be designed as a lifestyle destination that will offer a host of amenities like a pool lounge, cafes, and a specialty restaurant. Residents and visitors of the property will also have access to a range of leisure and wellness facilities including a spa and 24-hour fitness centre.

While announcing the first IHG hotel in Oxagon, Haitham Mattar, managing director for India, Middle East and Africa at IHG, said, “Hotel Indigo is dedicated to embracing the unique essence of each local destination, ensuring that our hotels truly embody the spirit of their locations. We are excited to announce the upcoming opening of this new property in Oxagon, where an innovative blueprint for industry and remarkable livability is being crafted."

According to Vishal Wanchoo, CEO of Oxagon, “Hotel Indigo’s vision to create a boutique neighbourhood hotel reflecting Oxagon’s ethos of bringing people and technology together in harmony with nature, makes IHG the right partner for the first upscale property for our urban communities”.

Wanchoo added that such agreements ensure that tenants, residents, and visitors get exceptional hospitality experiences.

What is Oxagon

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Neom Company Board of Directors, announced the establishment of Oxagon in November 2021. He described it as the “catalyst for economic growth and diversity in Neom and the Kingdom” which will help meet Saudi Arabia’s ambitions under Vision 2030.

It has been aimed that the city will generate 70,000 jobs by 2030 and will be the largest floating structure in the world. The city’s core will be the adoption of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, robotics, and predictive intelligence. Oxagon has been planned to be a net-zero city, which will make use of renewable sources to meet its energy demands.

