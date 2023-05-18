Hollywood comes to Saudi: New thriller to be shot at futuristic city Neom

The show curated by Malhaar will take place on May 19
Saudi Arabia's futuristic city Neom is all set to host the filming of yet another movie production, this time from Hollywood.
Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director Terry George will shoot his thriller 'Riverman' at the location, joining other productions such as Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'.
The landscape of the futuristic project in the desert will be the backdrop of the movie, which is about the Afghanistan war from 2001 to 2008. George reportedly said that he was excited to film the raw, impactful story at Neom.
ALSO READ:
The show curated by Malhaar will take place on May 19
The show tells the tale of young Charlotte as she begins her rise to power
The night also belonged to Michael Douglas, who received an honorary Palme d'Or during the opening ceremony
For the big moment, Sara opted for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's handwoven ivory lehenga
The French period drama 'Jeanne du Barry' is about the 18th-century monarch who fell in love with a sex worker
As the actor celebrates his birthday today, let's take a look back at some of his best performances over the years
The highly acclaimed film festival in France is running till May 27