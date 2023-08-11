Saudi Arabia to open GCC’s first island golf course on Neom’s Sindalah

IMG Golf Course Services has been tasked with providing the pre-opening, marketing, and management services to the golf club at Sindalah

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 6:16 PM

Saudi Arabia will soon welcome the Gulf region’s first-ever island golf course on the luxurious Sindalah Island in the Red Sea, which is part of the $500-billion Neom project. The beachfront golf course will feature nine holes and is expected to open in 2024.

Neom, on August 10, announced its partnership with IMG Golf Course Services, a Singapore-based company which provides golf course design and management services to leading clubs around the world.

According to IMG Golf Course Services, the golf course on Sindalah will be the “first island golf course of its kind in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council)”. The company, in a statement, said it has been tasked with providing the pre-opening, marketing, and management services to the golf club at Sindalah.

The golf course

Spread across an area of 6,474 yards (5,920 metres), the golf course will offer a unique experience to amateurs, young golf players, and also to experienced enthusiasts and professionals. It will feature nine holes and 18 teeing points along with a 280-metre driving range. Visitors will also get to hone their skills at the golf practice suites equipped with state-of-the-art ball tracking technology and statistics feedback.

The golf course will also be GEO certified, making it environmentally and socially responsible.

Antoni Vives, chief urban development and islands officer at Neom, said: “Sindalah will be the first physical showcase of Neom to open to the world and will become a new and exotic golfing destination like no other. We are proud to be working with IMG Golf Course Services to bring this premium course from the mind of Robert Trent Jones Jr to reality at Sindalah.”

On joining hands with Neom, Russell Hannah, vice president, IMG Golf Course Services, said: “We are delighted to partner with Neom and Sindalah Island and welcome them proudly to our growing portfolio of world-class clubs and resorts across the globe. Their vision for this stunning new destination makes it exactly the sort of project which will benefit from IMG’s international experience and resources. We have great expectations for Sindalah Island Golf Club and are looking forward to helping to deliver on Neom’s vision for what will be one of the most picturesque courses in the region.”

Sindalah

Sindalah is a luxury island destination in the Red Sea, which is being built under Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's $500 billion Neom project. It will be the “first physical showcase of Neom” and an “exclusive getaway to the Red Sea”.

Besides the unique golf course, Sindalah will boast a yacht club, beach club, wellness centre, spa, more than 51 luxury retail outlets, luxury hotels, and a large 86-berth marina with 75 offshore buoys.