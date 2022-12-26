Saudi Arabia: Medics perform CPR for 20 mins on Umrah pilgrim, save his life

After his condition stabilised, the Asian worshipper was transferred to a hospital to complete tests and other medical procedures

File

By SPA Published: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 7:21 PM

Medical teams at the Bab Jibril Health Centre, next to the Prophet's Holy Mosque, have managed to save the life of an Asian Umrah performer who suffered from a cardiac arrest at the mosque yards.

Medina Health Complex said that the Emergency Department of Bab Jibril Health Centre, one of the complex centres surrounding the Prophet's Holy Mosque, received a report from the Red Crescent and was told that the worshipper has lost consciousness. The initial inspection showed that his heart and breathing had stopped, and the patient had a cardiac arrest.

Medical teams at the centre performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for 20 minutes until the patient regained his heartbeat and started breathing.

After his health condition stabilised, he was transferred to Madinah Munawwarah Hospital to complete tests and other medical procedures.

Several health centres near the Prophet's Holy Mosque have been equipped and supported by the latest equipment and qualified personnel that provide 24/7 medical and treatment services to receive emergencies within the system of health services provided to visitors of the Prophet's Holy Mosque.

ALSO READ: