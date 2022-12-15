UAE flights: Airline announces Dh179 ticket to Saudi Arabia

Ticket sale has already started and passengers can now book their flights on the website or the app

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 2:16 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 2:47 PM

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi on Thursday announced that it would start a new service to Holy City of Madinah in February 2023 as part of its network expansion drive to facilitate the UAE travellers.

The new route from Abu Dhabi to Madinah in Saudi Arabia will provide affordable, hassle-free travel for tourists and residents in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia with daily flights with fares starting from as low as Dh179.

The airline has already started tickets sale and the passengers can book their flights on on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app. Madinah will be the second destination of the airline in Saudi Arabia after Dammam.

Michael Berlouis, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said this new route demonstrates "our commitment to supporting the booming tourism sector in both the UAE and the Kingdom with our ultra-low fares" further strengthening connectivity.

“We are excited to announce daily flights to the historical city of Medina, a must-see travel destination steeped in religious history, with countless exciting attractions," he said.

Madinah, one of Islam’s two holiest cities, is a key destination for millions of pilgrims travelling for Hajj or Umrah, and boasts breath-taking views and architecture. It is home to Al Masjid an Nabawi, the Prophet Muhammad’s Mosque, and is a cradle of Islamic culture and civilisation with prominent mosques and landmarks to visit.

Khalil Lamrabet, chief executive officer of the Air Connectivity Program, said the airline will explore additional air routes to expand its network in Saudi Arabia to support its burgeoning tourism sector.

“With Wizz Air deploying increased route capacity to meet rising tourism demand the carrier is taking another step toward growing its operations in Saudi Arabia. In supporting direct travel within the region, we are strengthening point-to-point connectivity and unlocking affordable travel opportunities for our guests, allowing them to experience one of the Arab world’s holiest and most treasured cities in comfort, ease, and style," he said.

Engineer Sofiene Abdesssalem, managing director of Tibah Airports Operations Company, said this move demonstrates Tibah Airport Operation Company's commitment and strategy to expand travel options, strengthen global connectivity for Madinah Airport, one of the Kingdom’s main gateways.

"We aim to provide our travellers with a wide range of destinations and routes, and we are constantly seeking out new air carriers to connect with and diversify Madinah Airport's connectivity portfolio while continually enhancing service levels and elevating the customer experience at the airport," he said.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare and efficient travel options to Samarkand and Tashkent in Uzbekistan, Almaty and Nur Sultan in Kazakhstan, Alexandria and Sohag in Egypt, Muscat and Salalah in Oman, Amman and Aqaba in Jordan, Baku (Azerbaijan), Ankara (Turkey), Athens (Greece), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia), among others.

The airline has a young fleet composed of eight brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions, and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

