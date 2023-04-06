Saudi Arabia, Iran to resume flights, facilitate visas for citizens

The two countries will reopen diplomatic representations within two-month period stipulated in an agreement

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attend. Photo: Reuters

By Reuters Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 10:58 AM Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 11:30 AM

Iran and Saudi Arabia will reopen diplomatic representations within the two-month period stipulated in an agreement facilitated by China in March, a joint statement signed by the two countries on Thursday said.

The two countries agreed to resume flights and bilateral visits of official and private sector delegations, in addition to facilitating visas for citizens, the statement said.

"The technical teams will continue coordination to examine the ways of expanding cooperation including the resumption of flights and bilateral visits of official and private sector delegations and facilitating the granting of visas for the citizens of the two countries," said the joint statement.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing for the first formal meeting of their most senior diplomats in more than seven years, CCTV news reported on Thursday, after a China-brokered deal to restore ties between the two countries.

In brief footage broadcast on Iranian state TV on Thursday, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, greet each other before sitting down side by side.

In March, China's President Xi Jinping helped broker a surprise deal between regional rivals Tehran and Riyadh to end a seven-year rift and restore diplomatic ties - a display of China's growing influence in the region.

In March, Xi spoke by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud about several issues.

The resumption of relations that was announced last month and arrangements for the exchange of ambassadors was discussed in the meeting, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

