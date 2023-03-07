Saudi Arabia gives death penalty to man who joined terrorist cell

According to the Kingdom's Ministry of Interior, he had plans to 'destabilise the country's internal security'

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 2:23 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 2:54 PM

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior on Tuesday confirmed that a death sentence against a Saudi national for joining a terrorist cell was implemented.

The ministry said that the man, Haider bin Nasser bin Jaseb Al Tahifa, joined the terrorist cell and carried weapons on his person in order to destabilise the country, destroy public property, kill security forces and generally cause chaos. It was also mentioned that the man possessed Molotov bombs and aimed to throw them at cars of security personnel.

After he was caught, he was referred to the Specialised Criminial Court in the Kingdom, were he was sentenced to death. A royal order was issued to implement the sentence, which was done on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Interior said that the implementation of the sentence was announced to the public to emphasise the keenness of the Saudi government in establishing security and upholding justice.

ALSO READ: