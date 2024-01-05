Police seize, impound cars after reckless driving video circulates in Kuwait

Photo: Screengrab

After a video clip circulated online showing reckless drivers performing stunts in Kuwait, authorities took swift action.

Taking to X, the Ministry of Kuwait said the Traffic and Operations Sector in the country reacted immediately to a clip which showed reckless driving in Fahaheel area.

The vehicles were seized and the drivers were referred to the traffic court. The cars were impounded in a garage.

The authority thanked the citizen who documented and informed them of the incident.

Motorists have been urged to adhere to traffic laws and rules, and in the event that any violations of the law is detected, they are advised to call the emergency phone number.

