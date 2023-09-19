Police bust 2 online scamming networks, issue warning to residents in Kuwait

Jake Sullivan's meeting with Wang Yi was the latest in a series of high-level discussions between US and Chinese officials
Through search and investigative operations, the General Department of Criminal Investigation in Kuwait has successfully identified and apprehended two separate networks comprising eight individuals of different nationalities, all specialising in online fraud schemes targeting unsuspecting individuals.
After obtaining the necessary legal permissions, these individuals were taken into custody. It was revealed that they had been deceiving unsuspecting people by enticing them to provide personal loans. The scammers promised them loan approval within 48 hours of submitting the application. In exchange for this seemingly quick loan processing, victims had to open multiple bank accounts and turn them over to the fraudsters. Subsequently, these criminals would illicitly manipulate the bank accounts and use them in various fraudulent activities.
On Tuesday, Kuwait's General Department of Security Relations and Media announced that, following these arrests, the department has made significant progress in the ongoing efforts by security forces to combat various forms of criminal activities, apprehend wrongdoers, and uphold the integrity of the law.
In another development, a separate criminal group was apprehended by the police. This organised syndicate collaborated with individuals outside Kuwait, operating through a smartphone application. They duped individuals under the guise of a fake official website, posing as the "Ministry of Commerce - Consumer Protection." Their modus operandi involved creating bank payment links for nominal sums in return for facilitating the filing of commercial complaints. However, once in possession of the victims' personal data through these fake websites, they misused their bank accounts for unlawful activities.
During the search operation, many devices, numerous bank cards, and phone numbers belonging to unrelated individuals were discovered, all used in the fraudulent operations. These findings have been handed over to the appropriate authorities to take the necessary actions against the culprits.
The public is urged to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with applications of unknown origins or unreliable websites. This precautionary measure will help ensure that individuals are not unwittingly exposed to fraud and other illicit activities.
ALSO READ:
Jake Sullivan's meeting with Wang Yi was the latest in a series of high-level discussions between US and Chinese officials
The WHO lifted the highest alert level that had been in place for the pandemic earlier this year
Minister says it crashed while picking up water to douse a forest fire on Saturday night
Airline issues a statement confirming that there had been an accident and that it was investigating but offering no details about deaths or injuries
It was unclear if the incident was linked to the general protests on the first anniversary death of Mahsa Amini in police custody
His first official visit abroad since the Covid-19 pandemic has fanned Western fears that Moscow and Pyongyang will defy sanctions and strike an arms deal
'Everyone was praying, crying, we saw the death,' a resident said, describing the rushing water as sounding 'like a snake'
Conflicting death tolls have been reported, with officials in the east of the divided country giving different estimates, and one saying at least 3,840 dead