Most GCC youth 'never' want to leave their country, survey finds

On the other hand, over 50% of Arab youth in the Levantine and North African countries would like to emigrate for better opportunities

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 4:16 PM

Over half of Arab youth in the Levantine and North African countries say they are actively trying to leave or are considering leaving their country for better opportunities. The desire to emigrate is strongest among young men and women in the Levant (53 per cent) followed by North Africa (48 per cent), with the primary goal of finding a job.

On the other hand, just over a quarter (27 per cent) of youth in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states say they have considered emigration, with a majority saying they would ‘never leave their country.’

Most Arab youth say they would like to emigrate to Canada (34 per cent), with the United States (30 per cent) coming a close second, followed by Germany and the UK (both on 20 per cent) and France at 17 per cent.

These are some of the key findings under the theme ‘My Aspirations’ in the 15th annual Asda’a BCW Arab Youth Survey.

The desire to emigrate corresponds with the bleak economic outlook in many Arab nations. Nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) of young Arabs in the Levant (Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestinian Territories, Syria and Yemen), and about two-thirds (62 per cent) in North African countries surveyed (Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Sudan, South Sudan and Tunisia) said their national economy is going in the ‘wrong direction’.

In the GCC, however, youth remain extremely optimistic, with nearly nine in 10 (88 per cent) saying their country’s economy is headed in the ‘right direction’.

With youth unemployment in the Middle East exceeding 25 per cent - the highest and fastest-growing in the world, according to the International Labour Organisation - getting a job is understandably a priority for young Arabs. Among those who said they are actively considering emigration, nearly half (49%) said the reason was to ‘look for a job.’

One in four (25 per cent) GCC youth said they have considered emigration to ‘experience something new’ compared with 13 per cent in North Africa and 11 per cent in Levant.

Despite their fears about their national economy, more than two-thirds (69 per cent) of Arab youth believe their best days lie ahead of them, a 5 per cent increase over 2022. Youth in the GCC are the most hopeful (85 per cent), followed by those in North Africa (64 per cent) and the Levant (60 per cent).

Thinking about the next 10 years, Arab youth mostly want to start a career (18 per cent) followed by finishing their education (17 per cent).

Sunil John, President, Mena, BCW and Founder of Asda’a BCW, said: “The increasing number of Arab youth seeking greener pastures abroad reveals two of their important characteristics: One, their disappointment in the lack of opportunities at home – for a good education and a successful career, and two, their eagerness to shape their own destiny.

“Youth emigration is a huge drain on the economy of the Arab world, which must be stopped if the region is to benefit from the youth dividend. The region is one of the youngest in the world with over 60 per cent of its population, over 200 million, below the age of 30,” added John.

