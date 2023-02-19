Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes Oman

Authorities stated they received calls from citizens reporting tremors at 7.55am local time

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 10:46 AM Last updated: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 11:30 AM

According to The Seismological Center at Sultan Qaboos University, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake occurred in Duqm, Oman, at 7.55am local time.

The Royal Oman Police stated they received calls from citizens reporting slight tremors, but noted that they have not received reports of injuries or damage so far.

ALSO READ: