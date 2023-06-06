Kuwaitis go to t polls again in bid to resolve political crisis

The Gulf state holds second legislative election in nine months; the number of candidates has dropped to 207 from 305 that stood in 2022

People stand in line to cast their votes in National Assembly elections at a religious school in Sabahiya district, Kuwait, on Tuesday. — AP

By Reuters Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 12:12 PM

Kuwait on Tuesday holds its second legislative election in nine months in a bid to resolve a grinding political crisis that has seen parliament repeatedly dissolved and reinstated.

Kuwait's last election was in September 2022, when opposition candidates made gains and which was called to replace the 2020 parliament which had been dissolved in a bid to end political bickering.

The 2022 vote was nullified in March and parliament was reinstated under its 2020 composition. In May, that parliament was itself again dissolved for fresh elections.

The number of candidates contesting 50 elected seats has dropped to 207, from the 305 that stood in 2022; the lowest number of candidates since the seventies. The emir appoints up to 15 other National Assembly members.