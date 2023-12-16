UAE

Kuwait names Crown Prince as new Emir after Sheikh Nawaf's death

Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah was named as successor

By Reuters

Published: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 3:53 PM

Eighty-three-year-old Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah — believed to be the world’s oldest crown prince — was named Emir of Kuwait.

The deputy prime minister and minister of state for cabinet affairs made the announcement on Saturday after the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Shortly after Kuwait's royal court confirmed Sheikh Nawaf's passing. Condolences poured in from Gulf countries. In the UAE, a three-day mourning period was declared.

More to follow.

