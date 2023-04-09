Kuwait gets its seventh government in three years

Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement ended the era of bloodshed known as the Troubles, President Biden, King Charles and a parade of other leaders will travel to Belfast to commemorate the signing of the accord on April 10, 1998
Kuwait announced a new government on Sunday, its seventh in three years.
The previous government resigned in January, just three months after first taking office.
"A decree from the Emir has been issued (to validate) the formation of the new government led by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah," the government said on its Twitter account on Sunday.
This will be his fourth government of Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah since August.
The key portfolios of foreign affairs, held by Salem Al Sabah, and oil, run by Bader Al Mulla, remain unchanged in the 14-member cabinet. Women hold the posts of public works and social affairs.
Prime Minister Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah tendered the previous government's resignation in January as lawmakers planned to question ministers over management of state finances and a debt relief bill that would grant a debt amnesty for Kuwaiti citizens.
In March, however, the constitutional court nullified the results of legislative elections held last year and ruled to reinstate the previous parliament instead.
Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement ended the era of bloodshed known as the Troubles, President Biden, King Charles and a parade of other leaders will travel to Belfast to commemorate the signing of the accord on April 10, 1998
A study by Brazilian researchers identified several risk factors such as looking at screens for long, proximity of the eyes to the screen, and sitting or lying on the stomach
This is the first time that Francis has missed the annual service in 10 years of his papacy
If talks are successful , the agreement could be announced before commencement of Eid holidays, says Reuters quoting sources
Giovanni Vigliotto would decamp with his wives' possessions after tying the knot
The Microsoft co-founder’s daughter Jennifer welcomed a baby girl last month
Index now down 20.5% from a record high hit one year ago
According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, 60 per cent of human infectious diseases are zoonotic