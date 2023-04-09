Kuwait gets its seventh government in three years

Previous government resigned in January just three months after taking office

By AFP Published: Sun 9 Apr 2023, 10:47 PM

Kuwait announced a new government on Sunday, its seventh in three years.

The previous government resigned in January, just three months after first taking office.

"A decree from the Emir has been issued (to validate) the formation of the new government led by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah," the government said on its Twitter account on Sunday.

This will be his fourth government of Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah since August.

The key portfolios of foreign affairs, held by Salem Al Sabah, and oil, run by Bader Al Mulla, remain unchanged in the 14-member cabinet. Women hold the posts of public works and social affairs.

Prime Minister Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah tendered the previous government's resignation in January as lawmakers planned to question ministers over management of state finances and a debt relief bill that would grant a debt amnesty for Kuwaiti citizens.

In March, however, the constitutional court nullified the results of legislative elections held last year and ruled to reinstate the previous parliament instead.