Kuwait dissolves its parliament again amid years of political gridlock

Published: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 8:57 PM

Kuwait's emir on Thursday dissolved parliament after a lawmaker reportedly insulted the ruler, the latest dissolution to strike the nation's legislature amid years of political gridlock.

The state-run Kuna news agency announced the decree from the country's ruling emir, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber. It cites “offensive and uncontrolled” utterances by lawmakers for the decision, without elaborating.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet reportedly refused to attend parliament after lawmakers refused to delete remarks by one of their colleagues that purportedly insulted Sheikh Meshal.

