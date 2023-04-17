Kuwait crown prince says reinstated parliament to be dissolved

New legislative elections would be called in coming months, says Sheikh Meshal Al Sabah

Kuwait's crown prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah. — Reuters file

By Reuters Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 10:11 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 10:12 PM

Kuwait's crown prince said on Monday that the parliament reinstated based on a Constitutional Court ruling last month would be dissolved and that new legislative elections would be called in coming months, state media reported.

Parliament had been dissolved last year in a bid to end the feuding and early elections were held in September, in which the opposition made gains. The Constitutional Court in March annulled the polls and restored the previous assembly.

"We decided to dissolve the 2020 National Assembly, which was reinstated by the Constitutional Court ... and we will call for holding general elections in the next months," Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah said in an address on behalf of the ruling emir.

The crown prince said the "will of the people" required new elections that would be "accompanied by some legal and political reforms to take the country to a new phase of discipline and legal reference".

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah had in January submitted his government's resignation due to friction with the parliament elected last year. He was renamed premier in March and a new cabinet was announced this month.