Kuwait crown prince says reinstated parliament to be dissolved

The woman died six days after she was admitted to hospital with 60 per cent burns
Kuwait's crown prince said on Monday that the parliament reinstated based on a Constitutional Court ruling last month would be dissolved and that new legislative elections would be called in coming months, state media reported.
Parliament had been dissolved last year in a bid to end the feuding and early elections were held in September, in which the opposition made gains. The Constitutional Court in March annulled the polls and restored the previous assembly.
"We decided to dissolve the 2020 National Assembly, which was reinstated by the Constitutional Court ... and we will call for holding general elections in the next months," Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah said in an address on behalf of the ruling emir.
The crown prince said the "will of the people" required new elections that would be "accompanied by some legal and political reforms to take the country to a new phase of discipline and legal reference".
Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah had in January submitted his government's resignation due to friction with the parliament elected last year. He was renamed premier in March and a new cabinet was announced this month.
The woman died six days after she was admitted to hospital with 60 per cent burns
Rishi Shah, Shradha Agarwal ran a health tech company that sold advertising space on monitors installed in doctors' offices to pharmaceutical firms
Despite lowering the country's growth projection to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier, World Economic Outlook figures revealed India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world
US President to highlight American role in ending bloodshed 25 years ago with Good Friday Agreement, while towns gear up to welcome him as he dives into his Irish ancestry
Not scared or intimidated by the saffron party's tactics of taking away my MP 'tag' or my official residence, says the Congress leader during a roadshow in Wayanad
Vast ash clouds from eruption of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes, cover areas extending over 108,000 square kilometres in volcanic ash and debris
Country to make it harder to avoid being drafted after thousands of draft-age men denied receiving paper summons and instead fled abroad
Global body accuses Taliban of trying to force it into making an 'appalling choice' between helping Afghans and standing by the norms and principles it is duty-bound to uphold