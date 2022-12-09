Fujairah Ruler attends Arab-Chinese Cooperation and Development Summit in Riyadh

Leaders discuss ways to enhance relations, explore opportunities for greater economic cooperation

Wam

By WAM Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 6:53 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 6:57 PM

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, on Friday headed the UAE delegation at the Riyadh Arab-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development, hosted by Saudi Arabia at the invitation of HRH King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

Wam

Attendees at the summit included leaders and representatives of Arab countries throughout the region, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping and delegates from several international organisations.

The summit discussed ways to enhance relations between Arab nations and China in various fields and explored opportunities for greater economic cooperation.

ALSO READ: