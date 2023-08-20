Gulf national falls from hotel balcony in France: Reports

By Web Desk Published: Sun 20 Aug 2023, 2:06 PM Last updated: Sun 20 Aug 2023, 2:15 PM

A Gulf national has reportedly fallen from the sixth floor of his hotel in Cannes during the early hours of Wednesday.

The tourist was jumping from balcony to balcony when he fell, several media reports have stated. He fell and hit the balconies on the lower floors before finally falling onto a marble table.

The Gulf national was then rushed to the hospital where he underwent multiple surgeries.

Pictures and videos of the incident have been going viral on social media.

French authorities are currently investigating the matter.

