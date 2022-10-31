'Greenwashing': Greta Thunberg to skip COP27 climate summit in Egypt

Four victims address special meeting of anti-terror committee 'Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes
On Sunday, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said she would skip next month's COP27 talks in Egypt, slamming the global summit as a forum for "greenwashing".
"I'm not going to COP27 for many reasons, but the space for civil society this year is extremely limited," she said during a question and answer at the launch of her latest book at London's Southbank Centre.
"The COPs are mainly used as an opportunity for leaders and people in power to get attention, using many different kinds of greenwashing," she said.
The COP conferences, she added, "are not really meant to change the whole system", but instead encourage gradual progress.
"So as it is, the COPs are not really working, unless of course we use them as an opportunity to mobilise."
Released on Thursday, 19-year-old Thunberg's 'The Climate Book' includes about 100 contributions from various experts, including economist Thomas Piketty, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the writer Naomi Klein.
Thunberg's royalties for the book will go to her eponymous foundation, which will distribute them to charitable organisations working on environmental issues.
The activist said she wanted the book to "be educational, which is a bit ironic since my thing is school strikes", referring to her protests in front of the Swedish parliament starting in 2018.
On Sunday, Thunberg repeatedly called for more people to get involved in climate activism, saying the time had come for "drastic changes" to the status quo.
"In order to change things, we need everyone — we need billions of activists," she said.
