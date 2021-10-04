Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in launching joint environmental appeal
Pope Francis and dozens of religious leaders sign joint appeal at Vatican summit
Dr. Ahmed El Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, signed a joint appeal launched by religious leaders participating in a meeting themed Vatican’s 'Faith and Science: Towards COP26 Summit', which was held Monday prior to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).
Pope Francis and dozens of religious leaders on Monday signed a joint appeal to governments to commit to ambitious targets at the upcoming U.N. climate conference, while promising to do their own part to lead their faithful into more sustainable behaviour.
"We have inherited a garden; we must not leave a desert to our children," said the appeal, which was signed at a formal ceremony in the Apostolic Palace before being handed over to the head of the COP26 conference, Alok Sharma.
The joint appeal launched by religious leaders participating in COP26, to be held next month in Glasgow, Scotland, urged those concerned to create effective solutions to save Earth from an "unprecedented ecological crisis," and to work hard to reinforce the solidarity between developing and developed countries, to reduce the risks posed by climate change and promote common ethical values to address this critical crisis.
In his speech at the event, Dr. El Tayeb launched an appeal to denounce any activity that negatively affects the environment or worsens climate change while calling on religious leaders to perform their religious duty to address the crisis.
-
Rest of Asia
Daesh claims Kabul mosque attack, as Taliban say...
Taliban fighters carried out operation targeting Daesh cell in the... READ MORE
-
Technology
WhatsApp responds to Twitter’s troll after...
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger go offline across the... READ MORE
-
Europe
11 bodies found at sea off Spain's Balearic Isles
No immediate confirmation that they were migrants READ MORE
-
Technology
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down for users
The popular social media apps stop working for users worldwide READ MORE
-
Technology
WhatsApp responds to Twitter’s troll after...
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger go offline across the... READ MORE
-
Technology
Sheikh Mohammed declares Oct 29 as day to honour...
The date marks the launch of the first electronic government in the... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE public school students' assessment policy...
The Emirates Schools Establishment's policy is applied to all cycles, ... READ MORE
-
News
ADNOC chief receives Energy Executive of the Year ...
Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber thanks Sheikh Mohamed for his support. READ MORE
Technology
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down for users
4 October 2021
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
4 October 2021
Weather
Shaheen impact on UAE is over, says NCEMA
4 October 2021
News
UAE passport ranked strongest in the world again