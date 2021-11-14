Four die as plane crashes on island in lake

Bannon has refused to comply with the subpoena seeking documents and his testimony
World1 day ago
Four of five people on a commuter plane died Saturday afternoon when it crashed on an island in Lake Michigan in the US, authorities said.
The plane went down at an airport on Beaver Island, located west of Mackinaw City, according to the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office.
The identities of the people on the plane weren’t immediately released, and there was no initial indication of the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The Coast Guard district that serves the Great Lakes region tweeted that aircrew members conducted a medical evacuation of a man and an 11-year-old girl. They were taken to a hospital in Petoskey.
The twin-engine Britten-Norman plane was flying from Charlevoix on Michigan’s lower peninsula, the Federal Aviaition Administration said in a statement.
The FAA said it would take part in an investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Bannon has refused to comply with the subpoena seeking documents and his testimony
World1 day ago
Glen de Vries flew into space with “Star Trek” actor William Shatner on last month’s Blue Origin flight
World1 day ago
The deadlock pushes COP26 past its scheduled end with intense haggling expected into the weekend
World1 day ago
Belarus and Russia hold joint military drills near the western border with Poland where a migrant crisis is unfolding.
World1 day ago
Local civil defence authorities save 60 people from drowning
World1 day ago
Scott Morrison says he has thick skin needed to deal with allegations from French prime minister
World1 day ago
The meeting released a joint statement appealing for the international community to urgently provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people
World2 days ago
The US president and his Chinese counterpart talked by phone twice since Biden moved into the White House.
World2 days ago