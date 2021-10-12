World
Logo
 
HOME > World

Facebook board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Reuters/San Francisco
Filed on October 12, 2021
Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen. — AP

Haugen revealed she provided documents on Instagram's harm to teenage girls

Facebook Inc's oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ >>> Could Facebook sue whistleblower Frances Haugen?

Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms

Haugen revealed last week she was the person who provided documents used in a Wall Street Journal investigation and a Senate hearing on Instagram's harm to teenage girls.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /world/more-than-150-evacuated-from-russian-coronavirus-hospital-after-fire macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1028,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 