Facebook board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen
Haugen revealed she provided documents on Instagram's harm to teenage girls
Facebook Inc's oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks.
ALSO READ >>> Could Facebook sue whistleblower Frances Haugen?
Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms
Haugen revealed last week she was the person who provided documents used in a Wall Street Journal investigation and a Senate hearing on Instagram's harm to teenage girls.
-
World
Under-pressure Taliban to meet EU, US in...
Officials from the US and Europe will meet representatives of... READ MORE
-
World
UN chief: Afghanistan faces make-or-break moment
Antonio Guterres appeals to the Taliban to stop breaking its promises ... READ MORE
-
World
Two dead as small plane hits houses in California
There was no sign of the plane’s remains from the aerial footage READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008...
Aman Khalili was unable to get his application to emigrate to the US... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE nears herd immunity, say doctors
As a result of massive vaccination and screening drives, the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed mourns passing of first...
Dubai Ruler pays rich tribute and offers his condolences to the... READ MORE
-
News
Aster opens its first oncology centre in Dubai
The new centre offers highly specialised cancer care, with a focus on ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Prizes of up to $10 million for...
We want Dubai to be the launching pad for the world’s creative... READ MORE
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at Emirates Draw
11 October 2021
News
Dubai flights: Cebu Pacific introduces Dh1 one-way fare
11 October 2021
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Additional tickets go on sale today
11 October 2021
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed mourns passing of first Emirati doctor