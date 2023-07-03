Watch: French rioters attack Volkswagen showroom, drive away with cars

Protestors also vandalised Zara and Nike stores in Paris, forcing retailers to increase security

Protesters clash with police, following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, June 30, 2023. Photo: Reuters

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 8:24 PM

Rioters have allegedly broken into a Volkswagen showroom in the city of Marseille, driving away with brand-new cars during the ongoing protests in France, according to media reports.

In a viral video, protesters gather outside the Volkswagen showroom and create a ruckus. A few of them were caught on camera driving away with the cars. According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday, July 2.

France has been witnessing widespread protests and rioting over the death of a 17-year boy, Nahel, who was shot dead in Paris by a police officer last week during a traffic stop. Teenagers death sparked violent protests in major cities, including Paris, Lyon, and Marseille. Rioters have torched cars and looted stores and other properties.

Zara store attacked

A Zara store at the Rue de Rivoli, a well-known street in Paris with high-end stores, was also attacked on Friday morning. One of the windows of the store was broken by protesters. The store has since repaired the damage. A spokesperson said, “The store is open normally and we remain in contact with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of the store and the teams.”

Nike store targeted

A group of protesters attacked a Nike store at Westfield Forum des Halles in Paris. In a video released by BBC, protestors were seen trying to break in. They kicked and banged the windows and door of the store. As per the news agency AFP, 14 people were arrested at the shopping centre.

Since then, the Nike store has strengthened its security system. People were spotted clicking pictures and videos of the damaged store, reported Women’s Wear Daily.

Suburbs under attack

In Montreuil and Epinay-sur-Seine suburbs of Paris, a number of supermarkets were robbed.

Protestors set a store on fire in Drancy, the northeastern suburb of Paris, the AFP report added. Reportedly, 12 buses were set on fire that disrupted the transport services in the capital city on Friday.

The interior ministry said that police made 719 arrests overnight a day after Nahel was laid to rest in his hometown in Paris.

The interior ministry on Monday said that number of arrests had dropped to less than 160. Around 45,000 police officers have been deployed on the streets, reported Reuters.

On Sunday, the grandmother of Nahel urged protestors to stop rioting and vandalising properties. “Stop and do not riot. I tell the people who are rioting this: Do not smash windows, or attack schools or buses. Stop! It's the mums who are taking the bus, it's the mums who walk outside,” the grandmother told BFM television in a telephonic interview.

ALSO READ: