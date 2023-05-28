Venice's waters turn fluorescent green near Rialto Bridge

It was the first time a Republican had won the Democratic-leaning county in 20 years, and DeSantis did it by winning 62% of the Hispanic vote
The waters in Venice's main canal turned fluorescent green on Sunday in the area near the Rialto bridge and authorities are seeking to trace the cause, Italy's fire department said.
The regional environmental protection agency has received samples of the altered waters and is working to identify the substance that changed their colour, the department said in a tweet.
The Venice prefect has called an emergency meeting of police forces to understand what happened and study possible countermeasures, the Ansa news agency reported.
The incident echoes recent episodes in Italy where environmental groups have been colouring monuments, including using vegetable charcoal to turn the waters of Rome's Trevi fountain black in a protest against fossil fuels.
However, unlike previous cases, no activist group has come forward to claim responsibility for what happened in Venice.
It was the first time a Republican had won the Democratic-leaning county in 20 years, and DeSantis did it by winning 62% of the Hispanic vote
The eyepiece features a camera, a microphone and an internal projector screen where words are displayed in front of the user's eye
53% increase in civilian deaths in 2022 compared to the year prior, with nearly 17,000 civilian deaths recorded across 12 conflicts: Report
Are carrots good? Is blue light bad? Experts weigh in on nine common beliefs
Relations between India and Britain have soured after the documentary
A default, the first in US history, would trigger devastating consequences for the global economy
Environmental DNA research has aided conservation, but scientists say its ability to glean information about human populations and individuals poses dangers
Women who have gone through a divorce often see their savings and retirement depleted. Building back means careful planning