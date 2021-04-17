- EVENTS
UK's star ballet choreographer dies at 35
Liam Scarlett works for Royal Ballet Company included Despite, Consolations and Liebestraum, and Swan Lake.
A former star choreographer for Britain's famed Royal Ballet Company has died aged 35, his family announced Saturday, a day after Denmark's Royal Theatre pulled his show over claims of "offensive behaviour".
Liam Scarlett enjoyed a meteoric rise but the Royal Ballet ended its relationship with him in March last year after he was accused of sexual misconduct with students over a 10-year period, although he was cleared by a seven-month probe.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic, untimely death of our beloved Liam," his family said in a statement.
"At this difficult time for all of our family, we would ask that you respect our privacy to enable us to grieve our loss."
The Royal Ballet said separately it was "deeply saddened to hear the news of Liam Scarlett's death".
Scarlett joined the British troupe as a dancer in 2006, retiring in 2012 to focus on choreography.
His works for The Royal Ballet included Despite, Consolations and Liebestraum, and Swan Lake.
