UK's Royal Mail and union reach pay and employment terms deal

A Royal Mail worker holds a toy depicting Postman Pat as members strike over pay and conditions, outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, on December 9, 2022. — Reuters file

By Reuters Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 10:07 PM

Britain's Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) have reached a proposed agreement over pay and employment terms, which will be considered by the union's executive before being voted on by members, the two sides said in a joint statement.

More than 110,000 postal staff at Royal Mail held several nationwide strikes in 2022, joining workers in a series of sectors in Britain — from teachers to nurses and rail workers — demanding higher pay to cope with rising inflation and pressure on living standards.

Details of the proposed deal, including the level of any pay award, were not given in Saturday's statement.

"An announcement on the detailed content of the proposed agreement will be made when it is ratified by the union's executive committee," the statement said, adding this was expected to happen next week.