UK's Queen Elizabeth in good spirits, back at work after hospital stay
The palace said the queen had been told to rest by her medical staff, and that her ailment was not related to Covid-19
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, 95, spent a night in hospital for the first time in years for what Buckingham Palace termed 'preliminary investigations', but was in good spirits and back at work at Windsor Castle on Thursday.
The world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch cancelled an official trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday. The palace said the queen had been told to rest by her medical staff, and that her ailment was not related to Covid-19.
“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,” the palace said late on Thursday.
The Palace gave no details on what had prompted such medical attention.
A royal source said the queen had stayed at the King Edward VII hospital in central London for practical reasons and that her medical team had taken a cautious approach.
Elizabeth, who is queen of 15 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand, returned to her desk for work on Thursday afternoon and was undertaking some light duties, the source said.
ALSO READ:
>> Queen Elizabeth declines Oldie of the Year award, says she feels 'too young at heart'
>> Don't just talk, act on climate change: Queen Elizabeth signals to world leaders
Elizabeth, who acceded to the throne as Britain was shedding its imperial power, has symbolised stability for generations of British people, building the popularity of the monarchy despite seismic political, social and cultural changes that threatened to make it an anachronism.
A quiet and uncomplaining dedication to duty, even in old age, has earned her widespread respect in Britain and abroad, even from republicans who are eager for the monarchy to be abolished.
-
Europe
UK's Queen Elizabeth in good spirits, back at...
The palace said the queen had been told to rest by her medical staff, ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Trump's plan for social network gets...
Experts were split on how strong a competitor Trump Media &... READ MORE
-
World
Qantas to restart flights as Australia set to...
Country to allow quarantine-free travel, will welcome tourists in 2022 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India's economy growing as Covid vaccine coverage ...
Modi also urged people to celebrate the upcoming festivals with... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai traffic alert: Expect delays on these roads
Obstructions will persist in these areas from 4pm to 10pm READ MORE
-
Americas
Trump's plan for social network gets...
Experts were split on how strong a competitor Trump Media &... READ MORE
-
News
Miss Universe UAE announces 15 of 30 official...
Delegates to compete in historic pageant in Dubai next year READ MORE
-
Americas
Woman dies after Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on...
The 63-year-old also injured the director on the set of a new movie READ MORE
News
Emirates and flydubai cancel Khartoum flights
21 October 2021
World
Saudi, UAE, Kuwait vow to help Bahrain
21 October 2021
News
Miss Universe UAE: First 15 of 30 official candidates announced
22 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end